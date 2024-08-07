Jordan Klepper Helps MAGA ‘Cope’ With Kamala Harris’ Dominance

Recurring The Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper stopped by Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, this week to talk to supporters of Donald Trump for an update on their thoughts about the 2024 presidential race.

“First, I want to know how they’re coping with the loss of their favorite punching bag,” Klepper explained in an early voiceover.

“Are you sad about the ‘F--- Joe Biden’ chant being retired?” Klepper asked one supporter.

“I’m sad because of all I’ve invested in all this anti-Biden gear,” the man replied. When asked how much he’d spent, he answered, “Thousands of dollars worth… I bought it at the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ store in Tom’s River, New Jersey.”

“Do they have to rename that?” Klepper asked.

“I think they’re going to have to rename it,” the supporter said, before shouting, “F--- Joe and the Hoe!”

Klepper talked to the crowd of supporters about their new strategy for attacking Kamala Harris, which mostly involved mispronouncing her name and attacking her for “cackling” too much.

“She’s backpedaling on all her previous comments,” one supporter complained. When Klepper pointed out how J.D. Vance once speculated that Trump was “America’s Hitler,” the same supporter quietly replied, “Yeah… but I still don’t like Harris.”

“I don’t know how she got to where she is, except if the word is ‘DEI,’ you know,” one supporter told Klepper, referring to the common conservative attack that Harris was only picked as VP because she’s a Black woman.

When Klepper asked the man what he thought of Vance, the same supporter said, “I think he picked him for votes in the Rust Belt.” When Klepper pointed out that this was also a diversity pick, he replied, “Yeah, so he wanted diversity on his ticket, yeah...”

Klepper finished the segment by talking with supporters about the failed assassination attempt against Trump in July.

“You know what? We’ll never know why he was picked,” one female Trump supporter said. “They could have gotten a disgruntled Black guy… they could have gotten a disgruntled Black female, but no.”

Klepper finished her thought, saying that the mysterious “they” she referred to had instead picked a “disgruntled white guy” for their shooter.

“It’s like a Where’s Waldo? situation,” Klepper joked. “Like ‘Oh my god, who doesn’t fit that profile?’”

Not seeming to realize he was making fun of her, the Trump supporter agreed, saying, “Right? And just about the security and everything, something wasn’t right there from the beginning.”

“I know, it gets me,” Klepper said. “It’s like, this kid was able to get an AR-15 that easily… It doesn’t add up, in that it adds up so cleanly it feels too easy… It’s a situation where you want to connect the two dots, but it’s just much easier to go all the way around.”

“Exactly,” the Trump supporter said, nodding along. “Exactly.”