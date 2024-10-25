The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper is back for one more go at the MAGA faithful before Election Day 2024. And this time, he’s bringing backup.

In the exclusive clip below from The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: Rally Together, which will air at 11:30 p.m. after a new Jon Stewart-hosted episode of The Daily Show this coming Monday, Oct. 28, Klepper recruits Reno 911 star Thomas Lennon to join him outside a recent Trump rally.

Dressed in his signature short shorts, Lennon revived his iconic character Lieutenant Jim Dangle to grill Trump fans on the former president’s pitch for a real-life version of The Purge, or as he put it, “one rough hour.”

“I’ve been to a lot of rallies, and they are lonely adventures that can lead one into pits of despair and day drinking,” Klepper tells the Daily Beast. “So I decided to switch it up and get some friends to keep me company and see if they could bring some new perspectives and humor.”

With Trump bringing his “tough on crime talk” to Reno, Nevada, Klepper immediately thought of getting Reno 911’s Lennon, who he describes as a “hilarious genius with a kind heart,” in on the action. “Turns out, in these strange times, bringing a fictional character to a real event that feels like fantasy seemed like a natural fit,” he adds.

The pair found multiple Trumpers who eagerly supported a “cop purge” where law enforcement and vigilantes could presumably beat and kill perceived criminals with impunity.

“It’s the running of the bulls, but the tourists who have come to run are all the pedophiles and litterbugs and all the stuff we have in this country,” Lennon’s fake cop joked as a real Trump supporter agreed, “Get ‘em the hell out of here.”

Or as Klepper put it, “You’re sort of pitching an unconstitutional Rumspringa.”