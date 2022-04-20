Jordan Klepper Reveals Europeans Are Just as Deluded as MAGA Morons

Over the past several years, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper has been criss-crossing America in an attempt to burst the bubble of MAGA Nation, including confrontations with high-profile Trump devotees like Mike Lindell and Matt Gaetz.

Now, in a new special titled Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe: Hungary for Democracy, airing tonight at 11:30 p.m. on Comedy Central, the comedian has taken his roadshow abroad in an attempt to find out why the American right-wing has become so enamored with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s authoritarian regime.

Klepper draws a straight line to Hungary from this year’s CPAC event in Orlando, Florida, which featured speakers who praised Orbán as a model for American conservative leaders—despite, or perhaps because of, his anti-democratic ideals.

And while he does acknowledge some notable differences between Trump and Orbán rallies—for instance, less cartoonish idolatry and fewer profanity-laced T-shirts—Klepper found plenty of similarities when it comes to the prevalence of misinformation.

“Who’s to blame for the situation in Ukraine?” Klepper asks a series of Orbán supporters on the streets of Budapest in the exclusive clip below. While the answer, “Russia,” may seem obvious to most Americans, the responses range from “that’s a difficult question” to straight-up blame for the United States.

When one man tells him in Hungarian that the U.S. is to blame “above all” because they “want Ukrainians to fight the battle that they lead against the Russians,” Klepper waits for a translation before replying, “No shit, he said that?”

Even more alarming is the man who says the invasion is “not Putin’s fault” before channeling Fox News by finding a way to blame Hunter Biden. “How much million, trillion dollars he invested in Ukraine?” the man asks.

“This makes me feel at home, I gotta say,” Klepper responds with a smile.

