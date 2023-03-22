Jordan Klepper Struggles to Find Trump Arrest Protesters

Typically, Jordan Klepper has to travel to far-flung locales like South Carolina or Wisconsin to find devoted MAGA adherents he can expose in his role as Daily Show correspondent. But after Donald Trump called on his supporters to flood the streets of downtown Manhattan this week ahead of his expected indictment, Klepper only had to catch the subway.

“So yesterday, I ventured all the way downtown and joined the media circus to observe this crowd of MAGA protesters that were definitely around here somewhere,” Klepper says in the exclusive segment, which you can watch below.

Instead of a January 6th-esque mob, Klepper mostly found a lot of other camera crews and a very small handful of Trump fans, including one “proud” supporter who felt the need to fully conceal his face and another man in a cowboy hat who admitted that absolutely nothing was happening outside the district attorney’s office.

“This was an unusual MAGA rally,” Klepper says from experience. “The numbers were low and it was in my own city. However, the arguments over some basic facts were refreshingly familiar.”

Among the few MAGA diehards he finds are those who still believe Trump is president and a particularly unhinged woman who predicts that Joe Biden will soon be replaced by “Michael Obama.”

“So we all know Trump doesn’t understand how the law works,” Klepper ultimately concludes. “Turns out he doesn’t know when it works either. But for MAGA supporters feeling FOMO about missing the Donald’s showdown with justice, I’m confident you’ll get another chance.”

