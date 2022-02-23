Former Kentucky State Lawmaker’s Daughter Killed in Home Invasion
AMBUSHED
A former Kentucky state lawmaker was shot and his daughter was killed early Tuesday in an apparent home invasion. C. Wesley Morgan, who ran an unsuccessful bid to unseat Mitch McConnell in 2020, confirmed to the Lexington Herald Leader that intruders entered his home outside Richmond while his family was sleeping and killed his 32-year-old daughter, Jordan Morgan. He said he and his wife were “shot up” but gave no further details. Kentucky State Police confirmed the incident and said the homeowner exchanged gunfire with the intruder or intruders, but they did not identify Morgan or his family by name. The Madison County coroner was quoted by the Herald Leader confirming the victim who died at the scene was Jordan Morgan, a well-known attorney who previously worked on former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s communications team. The circumstances of the home invasion are still murky, as police say it is not yet clear if there were multiple intruders or only one. It was also not clear if anything was stolen. The home, a lavish mansion situated in an exclusive community, had recently been put up for sale for $6.5 million.