CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Former Marine Arrested Over Jordan Neely’s Subway Chokehold Death
CUFFED
Read it at New York Post
The former Marine who was filmed putting a homeless man in a fatal chokehold on the subway surrendered to police in New York City on Friday morning. Daniel Penny, 24, now faces a charge of second-degree manslaughter in connection with Jordan Neely’s death. Penny walked into the 5th Precinct in Lower Manhattan just after 8 a.m., ignoring reporters’ questions as he entered the building. Penny’s lawyer, Thomas Kenniff, said outside the precinct that Penny had turned himself in “voluntarily and with the sort of dignity and integrity that is characteristic of his history of service to this grateful nation.” Kenniff added that he expects Penny to be arraigned Friday afternoon. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.