Jordan Neely Listed as NYC Homeless Person in Urgent Need Before Death
‘DIRE’
Before Jordan Neely was strangled to death on a New York City subway last week, his name was on a list of homeless people in dire need, a source close to the case confirmed to CNN. Known internally as the “Top 50” list, the NYC Department of Homeless Services’ catalogue—which is not made public—marks individuals the agency and other service providers need to keep a close eye on, according to the New York Post. The 30-year-old Michael Jackson impersonator grappled with an extensive history of mental health struggles, and eyewitnesses say he cried out that he had no food, or water in the time leading up to his death. Neely reportedly had his fair share of run-ins with the NYPD, ranging from arrests for jumping the turnstiles to violent outbursts—although he had not harmed anyone the day he was choked. CNN had reached out to NYC DHS for comment.