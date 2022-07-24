CHEAT SHEET
Jordan Peele’s new horror movie Nope clutched the number one spot at the domestic weekend box office with its $44 million debut, Variety reported. Though ticket sales were slightly below the anticipated $50 million opening, the result is nonetheless impressive, as Nope recorded the highest opening weekend for an original movie since Peele himself released his film Us three years ago.
Nope follows two California siblings as they try to find evidence of a UFO, blending horror with sci-fi and cultural commentary. “The weekend figure is far above average for the genre,” David A. Gross, leader of a movie consulting firm, told Variety—though the movie, which cost $68 million to make, must make a little more to break even.