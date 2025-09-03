Jordan Peele’s New Movie Pushed Back Indefinitely
Universal Pictures has removed Jordan Peele’s latest film from its upcoming releases calendar, effectively delaying it indefinitely. The delay is the latest in a series of setbacks for the Oscar-winner’s follow-up to 2022’s Nope, which was initially scheduled for release last Christmas before being pushed back to October 2026. Peele is reportedly still working on the project in the meantime, which has not yet begun filming. As is typical for Peele’s projects, the movie’s plot remains a closely guarded secret, although it has been broadly categorized as a horror thriller. During a podcast interview with Conan O’ Brien in 2024, the director said, “I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right.” In the meantime, Peele has been working on producing the upcoming sports-horror film Him, starring Marlon Wayans as a legendary quarterback with a supernatural secret, which is set to premiere on September 19.