Jordan Pulls Ambassador From Israel in Protest of Civilians Killed in Gaza
RECALLED
On Wednesday, Jordan told its ambassador to Israel to leave and informed Israel’s ambassador to stay out of Jordan in protest of the war in Gaza, according to The Wall Street Journal. Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister Ayman al-Safadi, who also serves as foreign minister, explained that the recall was tied to Israel not stopping “the humanitarian catastrophe it is causing.” He also said that the conflict was likely to spread and harm “the security of the entire region.” Last week, the United Nations General Assembly agreed to a non-binding resolution from Jordan that called for an “immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israel and Hamas. Jordan is a U.S. ally along with Egypt, agreeing to a peace deal with Israel in 1994.