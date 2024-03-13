How to Survive Daylight Savings, According to Jordin Sparks

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

This past weekend, most Americans set their clocks forward an hour, which means that while we gained an extra hour of daylight, we also lost an hour of sleep. If you’ve felt especially sluggish, sleepy, or just inexplicably off since the time change, you’re not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, some health experts have noticed an enduring surge in negative mental and physical health issues during the March transition back to daylight saving time (DST) over the past couple of decades, including increased heart problems and a marked uptick in mood disorders.

Of course, some of the side effects of the switch are less serious, but that doesn’t make them any less of a nuisance—hello, hitting snooze 17 times and missing the 9 a.m. meeting because it’s actually 10 a.m. Sure, time is a social construct, but try telling that to your boss when you accidentally waltz into the office an hour behind schedule.

It’s not just the normies with regular 9 to 5’s whose sleep and circadian rhythms are thrown off by the pre-spring time shift; celebrities face the downsides of extended daylight and lack of sleep, too—especially Arizona-born R&B and pop vocalist Jordin Sparks. “Daylight Saving Time is always a struggle. I grew up in Arizona, which doesn’t observe Daylight Saving Time, so we never changed our clocks like everyone else,” the Grammy-nominated singer and actress tells the Daily Beast. “This time of year always knocks our family’s routine out of whack, and I can't be having that, especially with how crazy our lives already are,” Sparks, who shares a four-year-old son (DJ) with her husband Dana Isaiah, says.

Of course, just like the rest of us, Sparks doesn’t get to take off the week from work, parenthood, and, well, life—especially since every day looks different for the multifaceted star who could be in the studio, on the stage performing at The Grammys, on set, or at home with DJ on any given day.

For Sparks, it’s all about intention—not perfection. “I try to do as best as I can. It’s been interesting because sometimes I feel like I can barely keep up with myself since I constantly have time changes with work, whether I’m in the studio, on the road, or on set,” she says. Fortunately, the ‘Call My Name’ singer has a game plan for surviving the transition and keeping her family’s routine as in check as possible.

In honor of Sleep Awareness Week (and National Sleep Day on Mar. 15), we asked the American Idol icon and multi-platinum recording artist for her tips on singing into spring like a star. Below, find Jordin Sparks’ favorite Daylight Savings hacks and essentials for easing into DST as seamlessly as possible.

Unisom Simple Slumbers Drug Free Sleep Aid Gummies “For my career, I have to make sure I’m always physically and mentally at the top of my game, and performing when you haven’t had your best night’s sleep is a struggle for sure,” Sparks says. Her remedy? Unisom’s over-the-counter sleep aids (Sparks is a paid partner for the brand). “If I want to wake up feeling refreshed, I like to take the Unisom gummies. My husband likes taking Unisom SleepGels, those work really well for him. I love that Unisom is non-habit forming, and they have a range of products for everyone to help you give it a rest.” Buy At Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Walmart $ 14 Free Shipping

Helight Red Light Therapy Lamp for Sleep “If I’m up late, I try to focus on the quality of sleep I'm getting. I try to be intentional about my screen time close to bed, having low lighting, and meditating to calm my mind down when I can,” she says. If she needs a little extra help, she uses red light therapy to help her wind down. Buy At Helight $ 139 Free Shipping

Sweet Zzz White Noise Machine Adults aren’t the only ones who feel out of whack during daylight savings—kids are impacted, too. “o With DJ, I’ve got to make sure he either goes to sleep an hour earlier or he naps the next day. We’ve had to learn how to navigate all those things, especially with my husband’s schedule as well,” Sparks says. Sometimes, though, you need backup, and a white noise machine can be a huge help—especially if you have noisy neighbors. “I’ll also turn on my white noise machine and use a red light to make my room feel a little more ready for sleep.” Buy At Sweet Zzz $ 70

MORE FROM SCOUTED: