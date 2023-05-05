Ex-UFC Star’s Dad Arrested After Alleged Shooting: Reports
The father of former UFC star Jorge Masvidal was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting at the mixed martial artist’s Miami home, according to reports. Authorities told the Daily Mail in a statement that Masvidal was not home at the time of the incident and is not a suspect, and Miami-Dade police did not identify who had been arrested. Fox Sports 460 host Andy Slater cited a senior law enforcement source as saying Masvidal Sr. was in custody after the alleged shooting. In a statement, police said officers arrived at Masvidal Jr.’s home at around 3 p.m. Thursday where they found an adult male being given treatment by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The victim, who has not been identified, told police he was in an argument that spiraled out of control when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him. He was reportedly taken to hospital in stable condition. Masvidal Jr. retired from the UFC last month after losing in a unanimous decision in a fight against Gilbert Burns.