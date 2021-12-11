Accused Serial Rapist Left Victim in a Ditch for Days With Broken Leg, Police Say
HORRIFIC
A California man has been charged with 14 felonies—including four counts of attempted murder—after he allegedly sexually assaulted six different women between September 2020 and August this year, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia, 36, of Coachella Valley, allegedly knocked three women unconscious and hit two others with his pickup truck. For one of the women hit by the truck, he allegedly left her in a ditch for days with a broken leg before she was rescued. Some of his other charges include rape, kidnapping, and attempted kidnapping.
Garcia was arrested on Oct. 5 and held without bond since. “This is a heinous crime and bad acts, but this is a good day,” Indio Police Assistant Chief Christopher C. Shaefer said during a Friday news conference, according to KTLA. “It brings forth charges on this individual who is in custody and off the street.” If convicted, Garcia faces up to life in prison.