‘This Is Awesome!’: Another Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Storming U.S. Capitol

A Proud Boys leader caught on camera storming the U.S. Capitol with a pro-Trump mob has been arrested and charged for participating in the deadly insurrection.

Joseph Biggs, a top organizer with the white nationalist organization, has been slapped with three charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding, for his role in the Jan. 6 riots.

Prosecutors say the 37-year-old Florida resident is a “self-described organizer” of the Proud Boys, which describes itself as a “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists.”

Biggs can be seen in several videos and photos taken inside the Capitol building, including one where someone shouts out his name. In the video, Biggs pulls down his face mask and declares, “This is awesome,” according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors also describe in the complaint how Proud Boy organizers—including the organization’s leader, Enrique Tarrio, encouraged their members to attend the insurrection at the Capitol in the days leading up to it.

In one Dec. 29 message, Biggs wrote on Parler: “We will not be attending DC in colors. We will be blending in as one of you. You won’t see us. You’ll even think we are you...We are going to smell like you, move like you, and look like you.”

“The only thing we’ll do that’s us is think like us! Jan 6th is gonna be epic,” Biggs continued, according to the complaint, which notes that authorities understood he was speaking directly to “antifa.”

Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4, two days before the riots. Several other extremists have been arrested for their roles in planning and participating in the riots, including Dominic “Spazzo” Pezzola, a Proud Boys member who allegedly smashed a window at the Capitol with a police shield, and an apparent leader of the Oath Keepers.

Two New York men were also arrested in connection with the deadly siege on Wednesday.

Samuel Fisher, 35, was arrested by the FBI around 8 a.m. Wednesday on the Upper East Side, a law-enforcement official told The Daily Beast. While Fisher was arrested in New York, his case is being prosecuted in Washington, D.C, along with the cases of hundreds of other rioters who have been charged since the Jan. 6 insurrection. He is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan Federal Court on Wednesday afternoon, the official said. Pix11 first reported Fisher’s arrest.

Another New York resident, 59-year-old Patrick Edward McCaughey, was also arrested in South Salem in connection to the riots, a law-enforcement official told The Daily Beast. The details of his charges were not immediately clear, but the official said McCaughey will be arraigned in White Plains Federal Court.

Federal authorities have also filed charges against Mathew Capsel, who was captured on video assaulting several National Guard members and is “known to be violent.” A criminal complaint states authorities were tipped off to Capsel’s involvement in the Jan. 6 mob from a former neighbor who sent screenshots of his Facebook account and videos that show him on the frontlines of the riot and breach.

Capsel, who has distinctive tattoos on his face and neck and was wearing a red, white, and blue hat during the riots, also posted several videos on the social-media platform TikTok throughout the riots.

“Listen guys, they only got so much mace. And we got all these Patriots. We’re not running out. They’re going to run out,” Capsel says to the camera in one TikTok post, before turning the camera around to show the hundreds of rioters. “Hold the line. Don’t run.”

In another video, Capsel is seen “fighting against National Guardsmen until he is pepper-sprayed.” “Specifically, the video depicts Capsel charging against a lined group of National Guardsmen, running into their protective shields,” the complaint states.

Jordan Mink, a Pennsylvania resident, was charged Tuesday after smashing a Capitol window with a baseball bat during the riots. Prosecutors say in a criminal complaint that Mink was seen in many videos and photographs “wielding the baseball bat at the Capitol” and entering the building through the window he broke. Mink also allegedly removed chairs from inside the Capitol and handing them to “people in the crowd on the exterior of the building.”