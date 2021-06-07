Cops Find Severed Leg, Then Driver Who Allegedly Killed Pedestrian, Hid Body
SORDID
A Florida man is under arrest after police say he struck a pedestrian with his car, absconded with his victim’s body, and then dumped it behind a bait shop. Police say that after getting rid of the body, 28-year-old Joseph Charles Strickland then called roommates and friends to help him push his car back home, telling them he’d hit a deer. But later that day, one of his roommates examined the damage to Strickland’s car, and concluding it couldn’t have been from a deer, called the police. Officials say that it was about the same time that morning that they found a human leg along the same road where Strickland had hit the unidentified man. Using a trained dog, police were able to track down the remains hidden behind the bait shop. Strickland faces numerous charges, including leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, tampering with evidence, and having no valid driver’s license involving a death.