He Was Charged With Murder. Now Cops Believe They Have His Wife’s Body.

Read it at KOMU
Missouri police believe they have found the remains of a woman whose husband is already charged with her murder. Mengqi Ji, the mother of a 2-year-old daughter, has been missing since October 2019. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, was charged in February with killing her because he allegedly wanted to avoid a divorce and was worried she would flee to China with their child. KIRO reports that prosecutors described Elledge in court papers as a “jealous, controlling, manipulative psychopath” and said he told Ji during an argument, “I will bury the earth under you.” The remains were found in Rock Bridge State Park by a hiker, and Ji’s driver’s license was discovered in the vicinity.