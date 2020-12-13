Writer of Wall Street Journal’s Jill Biden Op-Ed Vanishes From Northwestern Website
‘MISOGYNISTIC’
The name of a retired English lecturer who sparked an uproar with an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal that called on Jill Biden to drop the academic title “Dr” has disappeared from the Northwestern University website. Joseph Epstein, who has only an honorary doctorate, said Biden’s use of the honorific was “fraudulent” and “comic,” and sneered at that fact that her degree is in education and she got it in her 50s. He weirdly also referred to her as “kiddo.” Northwestern blasted him, telling the campus newspaper that it “strongly disagrees with Mr. Epstein’s misogynistic views.” Epstein has not taught there since 2002, but the Internet Archive shows that he was listed on the school’s website as an “emeritus” member of the faculty until the controversy.