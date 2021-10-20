Husband Left His Wife’s Dismembered Corpse in Garbage Bags: Cops
GRISLY
Police uncovered a grisly scene Wednesday in the search for a woman reported missing from a Vermont Airbnb earlier in the week. In the bathroom of the Chevrolet Express camper van shared by Emily Ferlazzo, 22, and her husband Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, authorities discovered eight black garbage bags, one of which contained a severed human leg missing a foot. The others remained unopened. Police are working to identify the remains, though they believe they belong to Emily. Emily’s family reported her missing to police Monday. On Tuesday, Vermont State Police arrested Joseph and charged him with her murder. Police say he confessed during an interrogation to shooting her and dismembering her corpse 12 to 15 hours later with a hand saw in the Express, though he later pleaded not guilty. Emily’s stepmother Prudy Schwarz reportedly told police of Joseph, “Something didn’t click the first time we met him. I don’t know what it was about him, but we didn’t like him. I said it’s something with his eyes, he looks evil in his eyes.”