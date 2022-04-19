CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Joseph Kahn to Take Over as New York Times Executive Editor
SHAKEUP
The New York Times has tapped its former managing editor to lead the paper once Executive Editor Dean Baquet’s tenure runs out in June. The news was announced Tuesday by A.G. Sulzberger, the newspaper’s publisher, who called incoming Executive Editor Joseph Kahn “a brilliant journalist and a brave and principled leader.” “Joe brings impeccable news judgment, a sophisticated understanding of the forces shaping the world and a long track record of helping journalists produce their most ambitious and courageous work,” Sulzberger told Times staffers in a memo. Khan, 57, previously led the paper’s international desk and more recently served as managing editor.