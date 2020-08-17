Missing Young Democrats of Maryland Leader Found Dead in D.C.

Read it at NBC NEWS
More than a week after he was reported missing, the president of the Young Democrats of Maryland was found dead in Washington, D.C., Sunday evening, prompting a police investigation. Joseph Kitchen, 34, was last seen on Aug. 8 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland.
“We are saddened to learn of the tragic and untimely passing of Joseph Kitchen,” the Young Democrats of America tweeted Sunday night. “Joseph always pushed YDA to live up to its values and was someone who was not satisfied with accepting the status quo. His passion will be deeply missed.”