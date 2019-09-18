CHEAT SHEET
Intelligence Chief Refuses to Hand Over Secret Whistleblower Complaint to Congress, Says Report
The acting director of national intelligence is refusing to hand over a secret whistleblower complaint to the House intelligence committee, according to NBC News. Letters obtained by the network show Joseph Maguire has decided the complaint doesn’t meet the legal requirement for disclosure to Congress because it involves conduct by someone outside the spy agencies. However, the decision overrules the intelligence community’s independent watchdog, which believes the complaint should be handed over. The complaint has caused a bitter row between the acting DNI and Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House intelligence committee. Schiff announced Friday that he had issued a subpoena for the complaint that he claimed was being illegally withheld to protect President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, Schiff said Maguire has refused to comply with the subpoena.