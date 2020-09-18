CHEAT SHEET
Kentucky Man Found Guilty of Cannibalism Murder
A Kentucky man was convicted Friday in the horrifying cannibalism murder of his ex-girlfriend, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. Joseph Oberhansley now faces life in prison for stabbing Tammy Jo Blanton, dismembering her, and eating part of her organs six years ago. When he was found in the Jeffersonville house, Blanton’s body was in the tub and her skull and bones were on a plate near a frying pan. Oberhansley initially confessed—then rejected an insanity defense and claimed at trial that two intruders were responsible.