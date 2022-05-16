CHEAT SHEET
    Buffalo Man Arrested After Threatening to Copy Tops Grocery Store Shooting

    ‘WILL NOT BE TOLERATED’

    Anna Venarchik

    Breaking News Intern

    Kent Nishimura/Getty

    Authorities in Buffalo have arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to perform a copycat attack of Saturday’s shooting at Tops grocery store. Joseph S. Chowaniec, 52, allegedly called both a pizzeria and a brewery in Buffalo on Sunday and referenced the horrific, racist shooting that killed nine people. He was arrested and accused of making terroristic threats, WKBW reports. “This crime will not be tolerated–especially as we are actively investigating the Jefferson Avenue shooting as a domestic terrorism incident,” said Erie County DA John Flynn. “Any threat will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

