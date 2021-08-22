CHEAT SHEET
Josephine Baker to Be First Black Woman in France’s Panthéon
Jazz Age dancer and civil rights activist Josephine Baker will become the first Black woman to be entombed at France’s Panthéon, an honor only given to those deemed national heroes. Baker was born in the U.S., became a French citizen, and died in Paris in 1975, but her remains are in Monaco. The New York Times reports that a petition to have them moved drew attention from French President Emmanuel Macron, who have the green light. Very few foreign-born people are laid to rest in the Panthéon, which also holds the remains of Victor Hugo and Marie Curie. Many French citizens have called for more women to be interred at the Panthéon, but only five have received the honor. A ceremony for Baker will be held on Nov. 30.