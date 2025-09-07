Oscar Nominee Likens On-Set Chemistry to an ‘Orgy’

‘White Lotus’ Composer Who Dramatically Quit Just Scored an Emmy
AWKWARD
The White Lotus composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer just scored big at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, despite a massive falling out with show creator Mike White. De Veer won the Emmy for Best Original Main Title for his work on the show, having previously won three other Emmys for his work on the main title music and the show’s score. The composer announced in April, days before the season three finale, that he would not be returning for the show’s fourth season, reportedly due to repeated creative clashes with White. The show’s creator fired back, calling de Veer’s decision to talk to The New York Times about the decision days before the finale “kind of a b---h move.” The show’s executive producer also joined in, calling de Veer a “f---ing asshole” and revealing how hurt both he and White were by the collapse of their relationship with de Veer. The White Lotus, which has previously won 16 Emmy Awards, received 23 nominations for its third season. While the Creative Arts Emmys are held this weekend, the Primetime Emmy Awards, where The White Lotus will compete for Outstanding Drama Series, will take place next weekend.