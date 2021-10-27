Soccer Star Makes History With Emotional Coming-Out Video
‘I’M A FOOTBALLER AND I’M GAY’
Some of the biggest stars in world soccer have rallied around 21-year-old Josh Cavallo after the Australian became the only known current male top-flight professional footballer in the world to come out as gay. In a video posted on his team’s Twitter account, the Adelaide United player said: “There’s something personal that I need to share with everyone. I’m a footballer and I’m gay.” The soccer star added that he’s become exhausted from “living a double life” and “hiding who I truly am,” so he felt “finally comfortable” to make the announcement. Cavallo wrote in a separate post on his own Twitter page: “It’s astonishing to know that there are currently no gay professional footballers who are out and actively playing, not only in Australia, but around the world. Hopefully this will change in the near future.” Cavallo’s announcement has received support from top players and team from around the world.