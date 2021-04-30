Josh Duggar Hit With Child Pornography Charges
IN TROUBLE, AGAIN
Josh Duggar, of the TV show 19 Kids and Counting, has been charged with receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials. Prosecutors say he allegedly downloaded photos of child sexual abuse two years ago and had possession of photos of child sexual abuse involving children under age 12. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges. If convicted, Duggar will receive up to 20 years in prison. He was processed into Washington County Jail on Thursday and is set to appear at a detention hearing on May 5. This would not be the first time Duggar has been in trouble. His family previously revealed that he molested four of his sisters in their sleep when he was a teenager, and in 2015, Duggar fessed up to cheating on his wife and having an addiction to pornography.