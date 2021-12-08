Josh Duggar’s Cousin Calls for ‘Justice for the Children’ Amid Porn Trial

As an Arkansas jury weighs evidence in the child-pornography trial of Josh Duggar, the reality TV star’s cousin has apparently heard enough. “JUSTICE FOR THE CHILDREN,” Amy King tweeted on Wednesday, following up earlier social media posts in which she asked for blessings for Duggar’s accusers and condemned his alleged actions as “horrendous.” The jury began deliberating Duggar’s fate on Wednesday after days of testimony about horrific pornography that federal authorities say he downloaded. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.