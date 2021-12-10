Josh Duggar’s Parents React to Child Porn Conviction

CHEAT SHEET
Reality TV star Josh Duggar’s parents did not criticize the guilty verdict delivered by a jury in his child-pornography trial on Thursday, saying that they will “never stop praying” for him. Jim Bob Duggar, who is running for state Senate in Arkansas, and his wife, Michelle, also said in a statement that their “hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed” through child sexual abuse material. “This entire ordeal has been very grievous.” Their 33-year-old son faces up to decades in prison after being convicted of downloading horrific images featuring children younger than 12. Jim Bob had attended one day of the trial.