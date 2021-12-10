CHEAT SHEET
    1

    Now Josh Duggar’s Sister Is in Trouble With the Law

    STEP AWAY FROM THE KIDS

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Intern

    Washington County Sheriff’s Office

    Just a day after sex offender Josh Duggar was convicted of child porn offenses, it has emerged that his sister had a run in with the law, too. And the case also involved children. TMZ reported Friday that Jana Duggar was arrested in September for endangering the welfare of a child. The circumstances of the incident are unclear, though the Daily Mail reported that Jana has submitted a plea deal and is expected to be back in court on Jan. 10. Josh Duggar, one-time star of TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, was convicted Thursday of receiving and possessing child pornography. He has not yet been sentenced.

