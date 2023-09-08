‘Concerned’ Hawley Thinks Mitch McConnell Is a Massive Liability
‘WE NEED A CHANGE’
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is “concerned” about the future of the Republican Party. Late Thursday, he told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) could severely damage Republicans’ chances in the 2024 election. He also took a swipe at the Senate Minority Leader, saying, “I’ll be honest with you. I didn’t vote for Mitch McConnell for leader. He is not my choice to be leader, and so I think we need a change.” Earlier, Hawley stated that McConnell should resign following his public freezing moments, explaining, “If you’re concerned about [Joe] Biden’s ability to do his job, then you’ve got to be concerned when it’s somebody of your own party.” McConnell has dismissed demands for his retirement. This week, he announced that he intends to finish his Senate term, which runs through January 2027. Recent health incidents involving McConnell and Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) have led to calls for establishing age limits in Congress.