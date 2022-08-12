Hawley Is Trying to Scale Back Probe Into Secret Service’s Missing Jan. 6 Texts
COVERUP
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is spearheading a contentious effort by some GOP lawmakers to scale back an investigation into the Secret Service’s missing Jan. 6 texts, according to The Washington Post. Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, a Trump appointee, has been probing the issue of the missing texts for 15 months, but has refused to release some documents and tried to block some interviews. Adding to the concern: On Thursday, an April 1 memo written by employees in the IG’s office surfaced, revealing staff concerns that the Secret Service was flat-out refusing to comply with the probe. The Guardian reported that memo was passed on to Cuffari’s chief of staff so it could be included in Cuffari’s annual report to Congress—but it simply disappeared. The Post reports a panel of federal watchdogs are now investigating Cuffari, but it has turned into a “war of attrition” with some Republican lawmakers, led by Hawley, demanding investigators go easier on Cuffari’s office.