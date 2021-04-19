Josh Hawley Pretending to be Teddy Roosevelt Is Stupid and Sad

Senator Josh Hawley openly longs to be the 21st century’s Theodore Roosevelt—even though TR’s “Square Deal” policies could not be further removed from the Missouri senator’s right-wing agenda, which is directly at odds with the interests of workers, consumers and democracy itself.

But the one thing Hawley does actually share with Roosevelt is his racist nativism.

Last week, Hawley, who is about to publish a book about overcoming the “tyranny of big tech,” endorsed a bill to nullify Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption. Hawley says "monopolies" are at odds with democracy, and contends the nation must embark on a new era of trust-busting, purportedly modeled on Teddy Roosevelt’s of more than a century ago.