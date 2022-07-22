Josh Hawley Shrugs Off Footage of Him Fleeing the Capitol Mid-Riot
NO REGRETS
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) responded to the embarrassing footage of him aired by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday night with a tweet that showed he regrets... absolutely nothing. The footage showed Hawley racing out of the Capitol as the mob breached the building, the same mob Hawley had raised a fist in solidarity with earlier in the day. In a Friday morning tweet, Hawley trolled the committee by sharing a link to buy a $20 “Show Me Strong White Coffee Mug,” emblazoned with the now-infamous image of Hawley encouraging the mob. The tweet caption simply contained the blowing-a-kiss emoji. Hawley, the first senator to say he would object to the electoral college certification, was still pushing baseless allegations of fraud in the hours after the riot.