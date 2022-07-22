CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Josh Hawley Shrugs Off Footage of Him Fleeing the Capitol Mid-Riot

    NO REGRETS

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    Jan. 6 Committee

    Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) responded to the embarrassing footage of him aired by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday night with a tweet that showed he regrets... absolutely nothing. The footage showed Hawley racing out of the Capitol as the mob breached the building, the same mob Hawley had raised a fist in solidarity with earlier in the day. In a Friday morning tweet, Hawley trolled the committee by sharing a link to buy a $20 “Show Me Strong White Coffee Mug,” emblazoned with the now-infamous image of Hawley encouraging the mob. The tweet caption simply contained the blowing-a-kiss emoji. Hawley, the first senator to say he would object to the electoral college certification, was still pushing baseless allegations of fraud in the hours after the riot.

    Read it at The Daily Beast