Josh Hawley Spills Reason He Didn’t Show Up to Zelensky Speech
SORRY NOT SORRY
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) bluntly stated why he chose not to attend Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech before a joint session of Congress on Thursday. “I didn’t go to the speech because I didn’t want to be part of a photo op asking for more money from the United States government when they have not given us a single piece of accounting on anything they spent,” Hawley said on Friday following questions surrounding his absence. “Our European allies are continuing to sandbag,” he continued. “We have spent more on Ukraine than all of the Europeans put together, and it’s on their continent.” Some Republicans, however, including Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, attended the speech but refused to stand—even as Zelensky received a standing ovation. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) at the same time claimed it would have been “disrespectful” if he appeared at the speech. Meanwhile Florida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz apeared on Tucker Carlson Thursday evening, claiming had he stood for Zelensky, it would have been a “North Korea-style” act.