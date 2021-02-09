Josh Hawley’s McCarthyist Smear Is a Perfect Specimen of GOP Bull

Yes, it’s amazing how much calmer life is now that we don’t have to listen to Donald Trump all the time. And it’s simultaneously amazing that Republicans continue to stick to the crazy at such a head-spinning rate that we can’t keep up.

Lauren Boebert and her guns. Mary Miller and her “Hitler was right.” Marjorie Taylor Greene and exhibits A through double-Z. Kevin McCarthy and his bottom that knows no bottom. McCarthyism used to mean guilt by association. Now it means providing cover for fascism, which is worse if you ask me. At least Joe McCarthy wasn’t one of his party’s top two national leaders.

Which brings us to someone who’d like to be a top dog, and who you might have lost track of amid all this insanity. Remember when Josh Hawley was top of the pops? Well, he’s just provided another reminder of why we should never forget that he’s around. He’s playing the old false moral equivalence game in a particularly disgusting and dishonest way.