Singer Josh Homme Says Bitter Custody Battle With Ex-Wife Took a ‘Dark Turn’
MAJOR MESS
Queens of the Stone Age singer Josh Homme has spoken out with a rare statement amid the messy, litigious custody battle between him and ex-wife Brody Dalle. Homme’s bombshell statement claims Dalle has been slapped with a nearly two-year-long “permanent restraining order” barring her from seeing him, his family and their three children. “The situation took a dark turn when Dalle violated the 50/50 custody agreement by withholding the children from seeing their father,” the statement reads. “Despite multiple orders by the Los Angeles Family Court to return the children, as well as being found in contempt of court, Dalle continued to violate the custody agreement. The situation was exacerbated by the inappropriate actions of her boyfriend Gunner Foxx.” A year ago, a judge granted one of Homme’s children’s requests for a restraining order against Homme after all three children filed requests. The statement claims that Homme’s two sons’ signatures were forged in those requests by Foxx. The statement claims that Homme and his sons were granted a five-year restraining order against Foxx in August.