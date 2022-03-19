CHEAT SHEET
Ohio GOP Senate Debate Goes Off the Rails as Mandel and Gibbons Square Off
Republican Ohio Senate hopefuls Mike Gibbons and Josh Mandel, both of whom are running in a crowded primary race, almost turned a sleepy Friday night debate into a fistfight. The apparent trigger was Mandel claiming that Gibbons, a businessman, had “made millions” off of business deals with Chinese companies. “You have never...you have never been in the private sector in your entire life,” Gibbons responded. Mandel then fired back: “Two tours in Iraq. Don’t tell me I haven’t worked.” The two then almost came to blows. “You don’t know squat,” Gibbons replied. Face to face, the two then began vaguely threatening each other. “You are dealing with the wrong guy,” Mandel said, before calling Gibbons a “p*ssy.”