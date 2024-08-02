Josh Shapiro Delivers Brutal Dig on J.D. Vance: Trump Has ‘Buyer’s Remorse’

Josh Shapiro gave a scathing review of J.D. Vance’s standing in Republican politics on Friday, calling the VP-hopeful a “total phony baloney” who “doesn’t know what he believes.”

The snarky response came during a press conference after a reporter told Shapiro that Vance had attacked him by claiming his speeches sounded like an “impression of a really bad Barack Obama.”

“Barack Obama is probably our most gifted orator of my time, so it’s kind of a weird insult, I guess,” Shapiro began.

The Pennsylvania Governor, who’s reportedly on Kamala Harris’ vice president shortlist, got more pointed in his comments from there.

“I’ll say this about J.D. Vance,” Shapiro added. “It is real hard being honest with the American people when you’re not being honest with yourself. J.D. Vance is a total phony baloney. He is the most inorganic candidate I think I have ever seen on the national stage. He doesn’t know what he believes, and that is why it’s impossible for him to articulate a coherent message to the American people—because he doesn’t believe it.”

Vance has been criticized for flip-flopping on his policy stances and on his support of Donald Trump, who he compared to Adolf Hitler in 2016.

Shapiro’s attack on Vance didn’t stop there, however. He continued, “This guy is not exactly off to a good start and it’s clear that Donald Trump really has buyer’s remorse with his pick.”

Before moving on, Shapiro challenged Vance to keep coming after him, saying, “If he wants to sling insults in my direction, which I’m not even sure is an insult, let him do it... Bring it on. I’ll be ready for whatever the hell J.D. Vance throws my direction.”

That last line felt like a clear message to Harris that, should she call on Shapiro to join the presidential ticket, that he’s more than ready to do battle with Vance in a VP debate and beyond.

Shapiro is considered one of Harris’ finalists for the gig, along with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Harris is expected to officially announce her pick early next week, but, if history repeats itself, her choice will likely leak sometime before the official announcement.