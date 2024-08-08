Josh Shapiro Shares Daily Beast Podcast in Response to Trump Attack

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro shared a 2021 episode of the the Daily Beast’s The New Abnormal podcast after former President Donald Trump called him a “terrible guy” at an interview on Thursday.

“I know Josh Shapiro, he’s a terrible guy, and he’s not very popular with anybody,” Trump said, after a reporter asked him his thoughts on the Democratic vice presidential nomination.

“I think that this, uh, this selection maybe is better than Josh Shapiro would have been. But I think other than Josh Shapiro, maybe she had some good choices. But Josh Shapiro is not one of them. He’s caused a lot of damage with a lot of people. I don’t think he would have been better.”

Shapiro won reelection as Pennsylvania’s governor in 2022, defeating Republican candidate Doug Mastriano by 14.8 percentage points. His high approval ratings in the Keystone State, including approval from 42% of Pennsylvania Republicans, caused many Democrats to advocate for his inclusion on the presidential ticket.

Responding to Trump in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Shapiro shared an interview he gave on The New Abnormal explaining how he used his role as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General to defeat lawsuits attempting to overturn the election results after Joe Biden won the Keystone State in 2020.

Shapiro explained how he preempted the attempts to overturn the vote by putting together a team of lawyers to ensure poll access for voters, ensuring a “safe, free, and fair” election day, and confront the “inevitable legal challenges” to the final count. “I predicted that would happen, unfortunately I was right,” Shapiro said. We faced 19 lawsuits before a single vote was cast in Pennsylvania. We won every single one of them.”

Shapiro said Trump allies filed more than 20 more lawsuits after the 2020 election—all of which were won by the AG’s office.