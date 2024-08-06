Josh Shapiro: ‘Tim Walz Is Exceptionally Strong’

Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) praised Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) after Vice President Kamala Harris’ tapped Walz as her veep pick in his first statement since the news broke on Tuesday morning.

“Vice President Kamala Harris has my enthusiastic support—and I know that Governor Tim Walz is an exceptionally strong addition to the ticket who will help Kamala move our country forward,” Shapiro wrote in the statement.

“Over the next 90 days, I look forward to traveling all across the Commonwealth to unite Pennsylvanians behind Kamala Harris’ campaign to defeat Donald Trump, become the 47th President of the United States, and build a better future for our country,” Shapiro added.

Shapiro also dispelled any possibilities he’d be a cabinet pick writing in the statement “Pennsylvanians elected me to a four-year term as their Governor, and my work here is far from finished.”

Harris had reportedly narrowed down her veep choices to Shapiro and Walz over the weekend. Shapiro had drawn opposition from womens groups for his alleged cover-up of sexual harassment allegations against his legislative director, teacher’s associations for his stance on school vouchers and pro-Palestinian groups for his stance on Israel.

Walz’s allies also seemed to overpower support for Shapiro. Walz had the backing of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who was reportedly responsible for getting President Joe Biden to step down. A Biden aide told CNN on Friday that the president was a “big fan of Shapiro’s,” but added that Walz puts Biden in “the best mood ever.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain were among progressive leaders who also supported Walz’s nomination.

David Hogg, founder of gun safety advocacy group March For Our Lives, also endorsed Walz on July 26. Walz has previously had an “A” rating from the NRA but did a complete 180 following the 2017 Las Vegas shooting.

“I want to be extremely clear as I have said multiple times in the past several days. I think Tim Walz makes the most qualified person to be vice president and just think he’s a great communicator. If it is not Walz l will still proudly support VP Harris,” Hogg wrote in a post on X.