Colorado Boy, 12, Dies After Attempting the TikTok ‘Blackout Challenge’
EVERY PARENT’S NIGHTMARE
A 12-year-old Colorado boy who was put on life support after attempting the TikTok “blackout challenge” has died, his family has confirmed. Joshua Haileyesus was found unconscious on the bathroom floor by his twin brother on March 22 and the boy’s parents believe he tried to choke himself with a shoelace while attempting the viral challenge that encourages people to asphyxiate themselves until they pass out. Joshua spent 19 days on life support and died on Tuesday, his family said. A statement on a GoFundMe page set up by the family to cover medical costs said: “Joshua has gone off to be with the Lord. To everyone who has prayed relentlessly and shared our burden during this trying time, we thank you.” His dad, Haileyesus Zeryihun, previously told CBS4 that he wanted his family’s tragedy to serve as a warning to others. “I would never imagine my son would do such a thing,” he said. “I’m paying the price right now, I’m living the life, and I’d hate for other parents to go through this.”