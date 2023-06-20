Man Charged for Threatening to Bomb, Shoot Up Nashville Pride Event
RED-HANDED
A Kansas man has been charged for shocking threats made via Facebook against an upcoming Nashville Pride event, according to the Department of Justice. An indictment unsealed Tuesday alleged that 25-year-old Joshua Hensley, also known as Josh Echo, threatened to “make shrapnel pressure cooker bombs for this event” and to “commit a mass shooting.” Hensley posted the threats to Facebook in April, the indictment said. “We will not tolerate hate-based, threats of violence designed to intimidate Tennesseans,” said U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis, who announced the indictment. “We will continue to work with our partners at the FBI to ensure that the civil rights of all persons are protected.” Hensley could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count, if convicted.