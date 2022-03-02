Roger Stone Bodyguard Accused of Sedition Cuts Deal With Feds Over Capitol Riot

An Oath Keeper accused of providing protection to Roger Stone before storming the U.S. Capitol in a stolen golf cart appears to have cut a plea deal with the feds, raising the prospect of a potent witness turning on key players in the violent insurrection.

Joshua James, 34, was originally charged last April after allegedly communicating and congregating with several other members of the far-right group before and during the Capitol riot. But he is no run-of-the-mill defendant in the “Stop the Steal” plot to undermine democracy: Last month, the Alabama resident was among 11 individuals to be hit with seditious conspiracy charges, alongside Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., updated James’ criminal docket on Wednesday to reveal that a plea agreement hearing for his case was set for 5 p.m. the same day. James will appear in the hearing via video link.

While the details of James’ changed plea are still unclear, the seditious charge against him is by far the most serious yet lobbed at anyone in connection with the riot. Such charges are likely as far as the Justice Department can go short of indicting a politician or elected official for orchestrating the chaos, experts previously told The Daily Beast.

Other plea deals from Capitol rioters, including the notorious QAnon Shaman, have typically included an agreement to cooperate with the federal government. Lawyers for James did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Prosecutors allege that prior to the riots, James served as security at the “Stop the Steal” rally in D.C. At least one photo also shows him wearing an Oath Keeper patch the day before and the day of the insurrection. Court documents filed by federal prosecutors have also previously indicated that James previously served as Stone’s bodyguard. Stone has not been charged in connection with the riots, though he has been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the criminal fiasco.

This week, NYPD officer Salvatore Greco is facing a department trial for his alleged role as unpaid security for Stone alongside James, who was set to submit a recorded statement in that case.

“Joshua James told us how he and Sal Greco worked security for Stone on Jan. 5 and 6,” NYPD prosecutor Samuel Yee told Assistant Deputy Trials Commissioner Paul Gamble, according to the New York Daily News.

After the Capitol was breached, a superseding indictment alleges, James and Roberto Minuta, another Oath Keeper, drove to the Capitol in a golf cart from the group’s D.C. hotel, at times swerving around law enforcement cars.

“While entering the Capitol building, James and Minuta pushed past Capitol Police officers who placed their hands on James and Minuta in unsuccessful attempts to stop them from advancing toward the Rotunda,” the indictment states. Minuta has pleaded not guilty.

Once at the building, prosecutors say, Minuta berated and taunted several officers in riot gear before the pair forcefully entered into the Capitol building through the east side Rotunda doors. James and Minuta were allegedly both wearing military gear, and prosecutors said that at one point, James was seen “assaulting law-enforcement officers inside the Capitol building while screaming ‘Get out of my Capitol! This is my fucking building!’”

Afterwards, James and Minuta gathered with other Oath Keepers near the Capitol—including Rhodes, the feds say.