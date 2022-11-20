Colorado Club Shooting Survivor Hid, Then Saw ‘Bodies Lying on the Ground’

A patron at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shot up by a 22-year-old gunman said he hid in a dressing room with another customer and emerged to find a nightmare of bodies, blood, and broken glass. Joshua Thurman, 34, said he was on the dance floor at Club Q Saturday night when he heard what sounded like muffled shots that he thought was part of the music. He kept dancing—then heard another set of shots. “When I knew was happening, I ran to the dressing room and a customer followed me and I got down on the ground. I told him to cut off the lights and lock the doors and we called police immediately,” he told reporters. “We heard everything—more shots, people crying, glass breaking, windows being shattered. It was bad.” He broke down as he recalled what he saw when the shooting stopped: “Bodies laying on the ground, shattered glass everywhere, blood.” Five people were killed and 25 were injured, allegedly by a local man, Anderson Lee Aldrich.
