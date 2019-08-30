CHEAT SHEET
CRACKDOWN
Pro-Democracy Activist Joshua Wong Arrested in Hong Kong
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was arrested Friday morning ahead of a planned protest, according to a statement from the pro-democracy party he founded, Demosisto. Demosisto said that Wong, 22, had been “forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street” while walking to a train station. The Guardian reports that two other prominent pro-democracy figures, Agnes Chow and Andy Chan, were also arrested in an apparent crackdown on the months-long protests that were sparked by a controversial extradition bill in June. The arrests come ahead of an unapproved protest Friday, a major rally Saturday, and a mass student boycott next week. The party said Wong was taken to a police station on unknown charges, but Hong Kong police have yet to comment.