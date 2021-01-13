Idaho Man Seen Dangling From Senate Balcony During Capitol Riot Arrested
IDAHO IDIOT
The Idaho man snapped hanging off the balcony of the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 riot has been arrested. The Ada County sheriff’s office announced late Tuesday that Josiah Colt, 34, was in custody on a U.S. Marshal’s hold after turning himself in. Authorities did not announce what charges had been filed against him. Colt was filmed and photographed storming the Capitol building last Wednesday, part of a pro-Trump mob that hoped to stop Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s win in the November presidential election. The riot has so far left five dead, and dozens have been arrested. After breaking in, Colt sat in a chair reserved for the vice president. In a video posted to Facebook, he says, “I just got in the Capitol building. I hopped down into the chamber.” But in a statement released after the insurrection, he said, “[I] sincerely apologize to the American people. I recognize my actions that have brought shame upon myself, my family, my friends, and my beautiful country. In the moment I thought I was doing the right thing.”