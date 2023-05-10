Journalist Pleads Guilty to Mafia Prank Call Using Kristi Noem’s Number
IMPRACTICAL JOKE
A reporter pleaded guilty on Tuesday to making a prank phone call using South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s personal phone number. Austin Goss, 26, accepted a misdemeanor charge relating to the call made to Dan Lederman, the former chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party. On Jan. 22, Lederman received a call appearing to be from Noem. When he answered, a pre-recorded message played from the website PrankDial titled “Mafia Guy Got Vaccines,” in which a mobster accuses the call recipient of stealing boxes of vaccines. “You telling me, you didn’t tell Vito, that you were going to try to move the three boxes of that AstraZeneca outside this family?” the voice said on the call, according to an affidavit. Goss was fired from his role as Dakota News Now’s Capitol bureau reporter after his arrest. He pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge after initially being accused of a more serious misdemeanor. Goss’ lawyer said the call had been intended as a practical joke. “I believe it is unfortunate he was charged in the first place, but appreciate the willingness of the State’s Attorney to reduce the charge,” Goss’ lawyer Jason Glodt said in a statement.