Two Journalists Shot While Reporting in Ukraine

Two Danish journalists who live in Ukraine—and who have contributed dispatches about the war to The Daily Beast—were shot Saturday while reporting near the Russian border. The Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, which was employing reporter Stefan Weichert and photographer Emil Filtenborg Mikkelsen as stringers, reported that both of them were taken to the hospital and “are out of danger.” The pair were wearing bulletproof vests while in Okhtyrka in the northeastern part of the country. “This is an ugly reminder of the dangers journalists in Ukraine face every day to document the horrors of the war,” Denmark’s foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, said on Twitter.