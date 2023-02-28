Joy Behar Actually Comes to MTG’s Defense Over Attack Claims

The View’s Joy Behar surprisingly rallied to the defense of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday, declaring that she was “on Marjorie’s side” when it came to the MAGA congresswoman’s claims that she was attacked at a restaurant.

Greene, who sparked backlash recently for proposing a “national divorce” between red and blue states, tweeted on Monday night that she was “attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane [woman] and screamed at by her adult son.” She added that the alleged attackers “had no respect” for the restaurant’s staff or those “who simply have different political views.”

The lawmaker’s deputy chief of staff Nick Dyer later told NBC News that a woman “started berating” Greene at the restaurant before the woman’s son began “screaming expletives at the top of his lungs.” Dyer also said that the restaurant asked the pair to leave before moving Greene and her staff to a private table.

Behar, the show’s most ardently liberal co-host and a vocal critic of Greene’s, took the opportunity to stand up for the far-right congresswoman on Tuesday’s broadcast. At the same time, she suggested that Greene may have gotten a taste of her own medicine.

“I have to say I’m on Marjorie’s side for this one,” Behar declared. “I don’t believe that anybody should be going up to any of us, anybody in public, and harassing us. And that goes for you too, Marjorie.”

The comedian went on to reference Greene’s aggressive confrontation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY), which led the New York Democrat to raise security concerns. She also brought up Greene publicly “stalking” Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, which took place before Greene was elected to Congress. (Hogg brought the incident back up on Tuesday following Greene’s attack claims.)

“She does this, and now it’s been done to her,” Behar stated. “I have to say I think it’s deplorable that anybody would do anything like that, including her and the person who did that to her.”

Behar then recounted an incident when she was personally harassed on the street by “someone calling me names,” noting that her husband called the harasser “an expletive” and the man soon disappeared.

“If you don’t like what we say, write to us. It’s fine,” she continued.

Co-host Sunny Hostin, while also sharing her own experience of being publicly harassed, wasn’t nearly as willing as Behar to come to Greene’s defense.

“I didn’t like that experience, and I don’t think she should experience it, but she’s this professional troller,” Hostin said. “You know, she was disrespectful to the president of the United States during the State of the Union. She heckles people all the time.”

She added: “I need more information. What does she mean by attacked? What restaurant were they at? What were they mad about? What were they saying? Were there photos or video footage of what happened?”

Behar, however, urged her colleague to “take her word for it in this case,” prompting Hostin to retort: “I can’t do that.”

Later on in the segment, co-host Sara Haines wondered if the notoriously combative Greene would learn “empathy” from this situation. “Like, this is what it feels like when you do that to people,” she proclaimed.

“My mother—bless her heart, bless her soul—she always said, don’t spit up in the air. It comes back in your face,” Behar responded, adding: “And that’s what happened here. Again, I totally agree with her. It’s incorrect. It’s wrong.”